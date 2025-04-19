Why Earthen Pots Might Be The Way To Go This Summer

As the temperature in North India rises, so does the demand for earthen pots or matkas. In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the markets are packed with earthen pots in not only all kinds of shapes and sizes but modern designs as well. 

People have started preferring maṭkas over RO water to keep themselves cool during the summers. An earthen pot maker, Rajkumar Prajapati explained why, "The benefit of an earthen pot was that it didn’t cause throat problems. But ever since RO water became common, people have started having throat issues."

The locals seem to believe that the health benefits of drinking water from matkas far outweigh that of RO water. "These days people rely on RO, but it’s not beneficial, as it lacks calcium. Drinking water from earthen pots helps maintain good health," said Sundarlal, a local shopkeeper.

"Fridge water is very cold, which leads to health problems, but earthen pot water stays at a normal temperature and is good for health," said a customer, Ajayant Singh Thakur.

Quenching your thirst with matka water does not seem to be the trendy way, but the locals believe it is the healthy way.

