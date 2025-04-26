Who Will Be The Next Pope And What Is A Conclave?

With the passing of Pope Francis on April 22, 2025, the Catholic Church is left without a head. Cardinals from all over the world are making the trip to Vatican City for what is known as the 'Conclave,' the ceremony where a new cardinal is voted into the Papacy. The Conclave is a custom that dates back many centuries and is very secretive in nature.

The Papal Conclave is strictly only for Cardinals below the age of 80 to participate in. The election usually takes place around 15-20 days after the death or resignation of the Pope, in order to give the Cardinals enough time to gather. The Conclave is held in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

In this election process, each voting round is signified by the colour of smoke that appears when the ballots are burned. If black smoke is seen, it means that no candidate has received the two-third majority. If white smoke is seen, it means that a candidate has received the necessary amount of votes and will be the next Pope.

"We don't have details yet, I am waiting for some information from the Vatican," explained Cardinal Cleemis Baselois of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. Cardinal Cleemis Baselois is one of the four Indian cardinals eligible to vote in the Conclave.