WATCH: Rangoli Lotus Peps Up BJP Campaign in Jharkhand Polls, Leaves Leaders in Delight

Hazaribagh: Rangoli, the art of making colourful patterns made on floors in front of homes and during special events, is an inseparable part of Hindu festivals like Sankranti, Diwali and Onam. But this traditional art form is finding an increasing space in the political and electoral campaigns of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) these days. This is more evident during the current Jharkhand assembly elections. Almost in every program of the Bharatiya Janata Party, there is a big rangoli pattern made of lotus flowers which is the center of attraction. The leaders get happy seeing it. Do you know who makes this rangoli and how is it made?

A special group of artisans are involved in this and they have made rangoli made of lotus flowers in more than 100 BJP programs so far. This art form is also used during elections in many other states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. Apart from this, this team has made rangoli in many programs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

100 kg of flowers

The rangoli artisans said that it takes 4 to 5 hours to make one big lotus pattern. About 100 kg of flowers are used to make one rangoli. They say that they feel very happy whenever they get a chance to make rangoli to welcome Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They have not met PM Modi yet. They have seen him only from a distance during programs. The artisans say that they definitely have a desire to meet the Prime Minister, but due to security reasons they could not meet him till now.

