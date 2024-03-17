International Auto Expo in Surat: Cars Ranging from Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 4 Crore on Display

Surat (Gujarat): Western India's largest composite auto exhibition has been organised by the Surat Chamber of Commerce in Diamond City Surat. The exhibition showcases world-class motor cars along with state-of-the-art vehicles. Motorcycles priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 40,00,000 have been displayed there.

Along with this, state-of-the-art cars ranging from Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 4.5 crore have also been kept. Volvo XC 40 Recharge car was launched at the International Auto Expo held in Surat. Hyundai Creta N Line and BYD Seal cars have been showcased for the first time in the country at the Surat Auto Expo.

In this auto exhibition, major auto companies from India and abroad will display their products including cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, auto accessories, spare parts and workshop related machinery and tools.

More than 70 brands from car segment, two wheeler segment, commercial segment and accessories have participated in the International Auto Expo. In which petrol diesel vehicles, hybrid vehicles, plug in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles are seen.

This exhibition also includes the world's largest production car model, Ford T. Similarly, the world's most popular car brand, Volkswagen, has also been kept on display with a total of seven vintage cars.

Seven vintage cars including the 1921 American-made Ford T model and the 1930 American-made Ford A Pantheon model remain the center of attraction on display.

International Auto Expo Chairman Mehul Desai said that this exhibition is considered to be the largest composite auto exhibition in Western India.

