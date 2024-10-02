thumbnail

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

ETV Bharat / Videos

Weaving Hope: Ramesh Menon's 'Save The Loom' Breathing Life Into Kerala's Handloom Industry

Kochi: Ramesh Menon, founder of 'Save The Loom', a non-profit community group based in Kochi, has been instrumental in breathing new life into the handloom and khadi clusters of Chendamangalam and its surrounding areas. 

"It's kind of heartening that we are completing 6 years now. I have also been included on the list of Vogue Business, which does an annual listing of 100 innovators across the world. From India, three of us were there, and I was included with them. I feel that is an acknowledgement of the work we have been doing in Kerala, and it also represents India's craftsmen, artisans, and thousands of people who keep this tradition alive," said Ramesh Menon, Founder, of Save The Loom:

Founded in response to the devastating Kerala floods of 2018, 'Save The Loom' focuses on reviving, restoring, and restructuring the handloom industry in Kerala and across India. Menon's efforts led to the launch of a pop-up store for designers inside a heritage building at Fort Kochi, which has now become a must-visit destination for tourists

Ramesh Menon hopes that with the newfound recognition, he will be able to create a bigger impact in the lives of people and help sustain traditional arts and crafts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAVE THE LOOMKOCHIKERALA HANDLOOMKERALA HANDLOOM INDUSTRY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Nalla Vijay, a skilled artisan from Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district, has woven a stunning saree valued at Rs 18 lakh using 200-grams of gold.

Artist From Telangana Weaves Stunning Saree Using 200 Grams Gold

1 Min Read

Oct 1, 2024

J&K Assembly Elections : In A Historic First, Voters In Border Village Jerda Cast Their Votes In Local Polling Booth

J&K Assembly Elections : In A Historic First, Voters In Border Village Jerda Cast Their Votes In Local Polling Booth

1 Min Read

Oct 1, 2024

French Fries Face Off At World Championship In Northern France

French Fries Face Off At World Championship In Northern France

1 Min Read

Sep 30, 2024

Zimbabwe Defends Elephant Cull To Ease Drought Driven Hunger

Zimbabwe Defends Elephant Cull To Ease Drought Driven Hunger

1 Min Read

Sep 30, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.