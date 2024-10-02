Weaving Hope: Ramesh Menon's 'Save The Loom' Breathing Life Into Kerala's Handloom Industry

Kochi: Ramesh Menon, founder of 'Save The Loom', a non-profit community group based in Kochi, has been instrumental in breathing new life into the handloom and khadi clusters of Chendamangalam and its surrounding areas.

"It's kind of heartening that we are completing 6 years now. I have also been included on the list of Vogue Business, which does an annual listing of 100 innovators across the world. From India, three of us were there, and I was included with them. I feel that is an acknowledgement of the work we have been doing in Kerala, and it also represents India's craftsmen, artisans, and thousands of people who keep this tradition alive," said Ramesh Menon, Founder, of Save The Loom:

Founded in response to the devastating Kerala floods of 2018, 'Save The Loom' focuses on reviving, restoring, and restructuring the handloom industry in Kerala and across India. Menon's efforts led to the launch of a pop-up store for designers inside a heritage building at Fort Kochi, which has now become a must-visit destination for tourists

Ramesh Menon hopes that with the newfound recognition, he will be able to create a bigger impact in the lives of people and help sustain traditional arts and crafts.