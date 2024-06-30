We All Will Miss Them, This Win Is Best Farewell We Can Give: Hardik Pandya On Rohit, Virat's Retirement

Bridgetown (Barbados): Following the announcement of two greats of the game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the T20 international cricket, vice-captain Hardik Pandya asserted that they all will miss them but at the same point, this win is the best farewell we can give them.

"I am very happy for both Rohit and Virat...two giants and legends of Indian cricket thoroughly deserved this. It has been so amazing playing with them for so many years. We all will miss them but at the same point, this is the best farewell we can give them," Pandya said after the match.

Pandya bowled the all-important last over where he successfully defended 16 runs in the final over as India emerged victorious against South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. It was Hardik only, who brought India back into the game with the wicket of Heinrich Klassen, who displayed some crazy hitting against spinners. Klassen amassed 52 off 27 balls with five sixes and two fours.

The all-rounder then picked a wicket of David Miller (21 off 17 balls) on the first ball of the final over and turned the tide in India's favour. The 30-year-old finished his spell with - 20/3 in his three overs. Earlier, he had also smashed five runs off two balls, which ultimately made the difference between the two sides.