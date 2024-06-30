WATCH: Youth Swept Away in Flood along with Bike; Heavy Rains Lash Rajasthan's Marwar

Marwar Junction (Pali District, Rajasthan) : With the advent of monsoon rains, the rivers and streams have started overflowing in different parts of Rajasthan. Due to heavy rains in the Aravalli region, streams and drains are in spate in several areas spread over the Marwar Junction region.

Here, a ghastly incident has taken place as a young man got swept away along with his bike in the flood waters in a drain near Surya Nagar in Marwar Junction town. It happened on Saturday late evening. A video has emerged showing the young man getting trapped in the middle of a culvert which was overflowing with strong currents of flood water. He was holding onto his bike, which was slipping into the drain from the culvert.

Though the young man tried hard to stop the bike from being swept away, he himself got washed away eventually along with the bike. Some youths tried to wade to the strong currents of the flowing water on the culvert to save him, but by then the force of flood water had increased. Marwar Junction Tehsildar Kaluram Prajapat, CO Sojat Derawar Singh Soda along with their staff and a team of local divers reached the spot. The Civil Defense team from Pali was also called for rescue, but the young man could not be traced.