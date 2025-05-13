WATCH| Weekly Media Briefing By Ministry Of External Affairs

The Ministry of External Affairs is addressing journalists during its weekly media briefing. The briefing comes after 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched by the indian Armed Forces. The Operation Sindoor, which was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab to meet Indian Air Force and Indian Army personnel, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Ministry of External Affairs is addressing journalists during its weekly media briefing. The briefing comes after 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched by the indian Armed Forces. The Operation Sindoor, which was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab to meet Indian Air Force and Indian Army personnel, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.