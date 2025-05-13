WATCH| Weekly Media Briefing By Ministry Of External Affairs

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
The Ministry of External Affairs is addressing journalists during its weekly media briefing. The briefing comes after 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched by the indian Armed Forces. The Operation Sindoor, which was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab to meet Indian Air Force and Indian Army personnel, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEA BRIEFINGWEEKLY MEDIA BRIEFINGOPERATION SINDOOREAM MEDIA BRIEFING

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | PM Modi Addresses Armed Forces Personnel At Adampur Air Base

WATCH | PM Modi Addresses Armed Forces Personnel At Adampur Air Base

May 13, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST
PM Modi Addresses Nation On Operation Sindoor

India's Stand Is Clear, Terror And Talks Cannot Go Together: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

May 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor,

WATCH - Media Briefing By Director General Military Operation

May 12, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
Briefing By Director General Military Operation On Operation Sindoor

WATCH: Media Briefing By Director General Military Operation On Operation Sindoor

May 11, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.