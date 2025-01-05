Watch: Volunteers Clean Up Bali's Kedonganan Beach From Monsoon-Driven Plastic Pollution

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hundreds of volunteers took part in a cleanup operation on Kedonganan beach in Bali, Indonesia, as monsoon rains brought what the founder of the environmental organisation Sungai Watch, Gary Bencheghib, describes as "the worst" waves of plastic waste to hit its tourist hotspot beaches.

"From a visual perspective, I think we saw that this is definitely the worst it has ever been. You know, we have never seen plastics a meter thick within the sand. In just six days of cleanup, we collected our first 25 tons, which is a record-breaking for us," Bencheghib told AFP on Saturday. 

Maya David, an Irish-British volunteer said: "My hope for the situation is to showcase the reality of Bali. This is what we have here. This is the reality of the beaches here, and I guess with that is to also educate people and show [what is] happening now. It is not all white beaches and blue water, this is what is happening."

