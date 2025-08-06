Watch | Uttarkashi Disaster: Man Escapes Alive From Rubble In Dharali

Dehradun: A devastating cloudburst triggered massive flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday, turning the entire village into a field of rubble and destruction. The swollen Kheerganga river swept through the area, washing away shops, homes, and lives in just seconds.

A chilling video from the scene has surfaced, capturing a miraculous escape. A man buried under debris for hours was seen emerging alive, crawling his way out of the rubble. Eyewitnesses caught the moment on mobile phones. The video shows a landscape of complete devastation, with the man appearing from beneath heavy debris. Another man was also seen sprinting to safety.

According to official sources, over 50 people are feared trapped under the debris. So far, 20 individuals have been rescued, while 150 soldiers, along with residents and disaster response teams, are engaged in continuous rescue operations. The army camp in the area also sustained damage, with several soldiers reported missing.

Officials say a large part of Dharali is buried under 20-25 feet of debris, making rescue operations very challenging. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandet confirmed that teams are working under difficult conditions to save lives.