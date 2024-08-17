WATCH: Two Golf Cart Cars Procured for Elderly, Disabled Pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham; Ferried by Chinook Helicopter

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Golf cart car for needy Kedarnath pilgrims (ETV Bharat)

Rudraprayag: Two electric golf cart cars have been delivered to the world famous Lord Shiva's Kedarnath Dham to provide relief to elderly, sick and injured patients. On Saturday morning, golf carts were delivered to Kedarnath Dham by the tourism department with the help of Air Force Chinook helicopter from Gauchar airstrip. This is aimed at ensuring smooth and systematic conduct of Kedarnath Dham Yatra and also for quick action in health and other emergency situations.  

DDMA Assistant Engineer Manish Dogra said that the district administration is constantly making efforts to ensure that the pilgrims coming from all over the country and the world for Kedarnath Dham Yatra have a pleasant and smooth travel experience. In this sequence, the district administration had received approval for two golf carts from the tourism department for quick action in case of any emergency accident, illness, visit of dignitaries or any other emergency situation involving pilgrims. Earlier 2 Thar vehicles were also brought to Kedarnath Dham to provide facilities to the disabled and sick pilgrims. But the priests opposed the operation of the vehicles when the Thar vehicles were allegedly being misused. After this, the operation of the Thar vehicles was stopped in Kedarnath.

