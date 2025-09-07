WATCH | 60-Year-Old Man Carried 4 Km On Makeshift Stretcher To Reach Medical Care In Kerala

Idukki: The absence of basic transport facilities in Idamalakkudi panchayat came under scrutiny after a 60-year-old tribal man was carried on a makeshift stretcher for four kilometres through dense forest to reach medical care. The man, a resident of Kudallarkudi, had been suffering from fever for over a week. As his condition worsened, villagers made a stretcher from sticks, sacks, and cloth to carry him to Anakkulam. From there, he was transported by vehicle to Adimali hospital for treatment.

A resident said, "A month ago, his grandson passed away. He has been unwell since then. We brought him out with great difficulty."

With no proper roads or emergency services, such desperate measures remain the only option for residents of Idamalakkudi. Villagers pointed out that while an 80-km road from Societykudi to Adimali is under construction, a shorter four-km stretch from Koodanadukudi could link them to public transport- but it has not been considered.

Locals allege that the Forest Department is obstructing work on more accessible routes and accuse successive governments of neglect. They have demanded urgent intervention from the Health and Forest Ministers and appealed directly to CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The government says we have full electrification, but many homes here still do not have electricity. Without roads, no development will reach us," another local said.