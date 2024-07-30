WATCH: Srisailam Reservoir Dam Gates Opened Due to Heavy Inflows from Upper Reaches

Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh) : The Dam gates were lifted at the Srisailam reservoir project. Water releases continued following heavy inflows from the upper reaches. The five gates of the project are being raised by 10 feet and the water is being released downstream. About 1.35 lakh cusecs are being released into Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. The Srisailam Reservoir is flooded due to heavy rains in the upper areas. As the flood flow rose, the authorities lifted five gates. Each gate is raised by 10 feet and the water is released.

Water water is being released to Nagarjunasagar dam through the spillway. On the other hand, 4.27 lakh cusecs of flood water are coming to Srisailam reservoir from Jurala and Sunkesula dam. A large number of tourists come to see this beautiful scene. The full water level of the Srisailam project is 885 feet, while the current water level has reached 882.7 feet. The water storage capacity was 215.80 tmcs and currently, the storage is 202.9 tmcs. Inflow was 4.27 lakh cusecs while outflow was 2.21 lakh cusecs. Right and left hydroelectric power stations are producing electricity intensively. It is in this context that the officials advised the people of the lower areas to be alert.