WATCH: Sarnath Corridor to Give High-Tech Feel to Pilgrims on the Lines of Vishwanath Dham

Varanasi : In the holy city of Kashi, which has made its mark globally, the Sarnath Corridor is going to be built in a high-tech manner on the lines of Vishwanath Dham. The pilgrims will get a new high-tech experience at the place of penance of Lord Buddha. For this, the government has officially started a Rs 90 crore project.

Hundreds of devotees visit Sarnath every day. If we talk about every year, then about 20 lakh tourists from all over the world will come to see Sarnath. After this project, the tourists coming here can feel the land of Tathagata, a person who attained perfection by practising Buddhist principles. Not just preserving historical heritage, this project will also employ many people.

World Bank: Regarding this, Varanasi Tourism Deputy Director RK Rawat says that this project is being prepared for Rs 90.20 crores. This is being operated by the World Bank. The VDA (Varanasi Development Authority) is its implementing agency. Under this project, the entire area of ​​​​Sarnath is being made tourist-friendly. Apart from the tourist convenience centre, the businesses of the local people and their standards of living will be enhanced.

Rawat said that two or three important works are also being done in this scheme. For example, the sound light show will be updated for about Rs 1 crore 40 lakh. Signage will be arranged for about Rs 30 lakh. Along with that, surface parking will be built for Rs 1 crore 25 lakh. A museum will be prepared and an open-air theatre will be built.

In 2022, a draft of this project was sent to the government. More than 90 per cent of this project has been completed in 2 years. It was decided to complete this project by July and open it to tourists.

Employment Generation: A market zone will be created to enhance the business and work opportunities for the local people. About 286 people will be given employment in this. These people will set up shops and the problem of encroachments on the road will end. This market will include products from food to handicrafts. This will benefit the artisans and women of the villages around the Sarnath area. They will operate the shops and promote their products and their products will reach different parts of the world.

For the use of the tourists, a big vehicle park will be prepared in Sarnath. Surface parking will be made available, which will be prepared with Rs 1.25 crore. Sarnath will be equipped with a Buddha circuit, CCTV, Wi-Fi and LED screens. Facade lights will be arranged with a heritage look in the entire area. Shops of souvenirs, GI products, ODOP etc will be set up in the Buddha circuit.

People will get to see museums, landscaping, and wall interpretations of Buddhist themes. Golf carts will be arranged for the convenience of tourists and the elderly. Overhead wires will be removed and they will be laid underground throughout Sarnath. There will be an open-air theatre, there will be a no-vehicle zone so that tourists can visit the entire area through footwalks.

Sarnath is a very important place for Lord Buddha and Jainism. Gautam Buddha gave his first religious sermon here. This sermon is also called Dharma Chakra Pravartan. After this, the Sangh was established. Therefore, it is one of the four most important pilgrimages of Buddhism. Sarnath Mulgandha Kuti, Sarnath Museum, Chaukhandi Sapoot, Sita Rasoi, Dhamekh Stupa and many such historical temples are worth knowing and seeing. Along with this, all kinds of statues found during archaeological excavations have been kept here. Not only this, the Ashoka Pillar is still present here, from where the Ashoka Chakra has been taken.