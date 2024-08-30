Watch: Reconstruction Of Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

thumbnail
Watch: Reconstruction Of Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris (Video: AFP)

The restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after the devastating fire of April 2019 is a story of dedication and commitment. This iconic medieval landmark, deeply woven into history, film, and literature, has been undergoing a careful reconstruction over the past five years, despite various obstacles such as pandemic-induced delays and the death of the project's leader. 

The goal is to have the restoration completed by the end of 2024. The Cathedral is set to reopen in 100 days' time. Free online ticketing is planned to manage the flow of visitors.

A brief timeline of key events:

April 2019: A fire severely damages Notre Dame, collapsing its roof and spire and causing extensive interior destruction. The disaster sparks worldwide solidarity, prompting a major restoration initiative, with French President Emmanuel Macron promising to complete the project within five years.

June 2020: Although the pandemic stalls progress, a milestone is reached when the burned scaffolding—left behind from previous restoration efforts and surrounding the spire—is successfully removed. (With Agency Inputs)

TAGGED:

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRALRECONSTRUCTION OF NOTREDAMEPARIS CATHEDRALREOPENING ONLINE TICKETINGRECONSTRUCTION OF NOTREDAME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Glacial lakes in Uttarakhand

WATCH: Glacial Lakes in Uttarakhand Extremely Sensitive; Experts to Inspect Vasudhara Glacier of Chamoli

3 Min Read

Aug 30, 2024

In Morocco, A Circus School Gives Youth A 'Second Chance'

This Morocco Circus School Gives Youth A 'Second Chance'

1 Min Read

Aug 29, 2024

Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

1 Min Read

Aug 27, 2024

Celebrated British Warship In 45 Million GBP Battle Against Deathwatch Beetle

Celebrated British Warship In 45 Million GBP Battle Against Deathwatch Beetle

4 Min Read

Aug 26, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.