Watch: Reconstruction Of Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris

The restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after the devastating fire of April 2019 is a story of dedication and commitment. This iconic medieval landmark, deeply woven into history, film, and literature, has been undergoing a careful reconstruction over the past five years, despite various obstacles such as pandemic-induced delays and the death of the project's leader.

The goal is to have the restoration completed by the end of 2024. The Cathedral is set to reopen in 100 days' time. Free online ticketing is planned to manage the flow of visitors.

A brief timeline of key events:

April 2019: A fire severely damages Notre Dame, collapsing its roof and spire and causing extensive interior destruction. The disaster sparks worldwide solidarity, prompting a major restoration initiative, with French President Emmanuel Macron promising to complete the project within five years.

June 2020: Although the pandemic stalls progress, a milestone is reached when the burned scaffolding—left behind from previous restoration efforts and surrounding the spire—is successfully removed. (With Agency Inputs)