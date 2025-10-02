WATCH | Railway Technician Crafts 10-Foot Durga Idol From Scrap In Raipur

Raipur: A unique Durga idol, crafted entirely from railway scrap, has been installed on Platform Number 1 of Raipur Railway Station during the Navratri festivities. Depicted in the Kali form, the 10-foot-tall idol, weighing 1,500 kg, has become a major attraction, drawing devotees and art enthusiasts alike.

The idol has been created by Ashok Dewangan, Senior Technician at the Durg Coaching Depot, along with a team of seven members. Built in just four days, the artwork uses body panels and damaged parts of goods trains, repurposed into a striking form of the goddess. Ashok, who has been making artworks from scrap for over 15 years, has previously crafted Ganesh idols, the Gateway of India, India Gate, Qutub Minar, and the Taj Mahal from discarded railway material.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Ashok said that his inspiration began after joining the Railways, where he noticed abundant scrap material that could be transformed into art. He has also worked for the Chhattisgarh State Government at Purkhauti Muktangan. Railway officials praised his contribution. Awadhesh Kumar Trivedi, Senior DCM of Raipur Railway Division, said that such artists are a heritage for the Railways.

"We plan to exhibit these artworks nationally and internationally, giving them distinct recognition," he said.