WATCH: Pune Businessman's Family Wears 25 Kg Gold to Take Darshan at Tirumala Temple

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

thumbnail
Family wears 25 Kg gold during Tirumala Darshan (ETV Bharat)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) : Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchowre, a businessman from Pune, visited Tirumala and offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple. What do you think is special about this? The family consisting of three members generated a lot of curiosity during their visit to Tirumala. They wore around 25 kg of gold ornaments during the darshan. They participated in Swami's seva during the VIP opening break. Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchowre rose to fame as a businessman with a dubious record in Maharashtra's Pune. Locals say that this family also extends financial services to Bollywood film producers. 

As this 'gold family' arrived at the temple queue lines, other devotees turned curious and started seeing the gold ornaments worn by Sunny's family members with awe. A few days ago, some similar devotees from Hyderabad and several other places created a stir on social media by wearing heavy gold during Swamyvari darshan and taking pictures outside the temple later. In this context, the pictures and videos showing the large quantity of gold ornaments worn by Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchowre's family were widely circulated on social media.

