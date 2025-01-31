Watch: Prez Droupadi Murmu's Address To The Joint Sitting Of Parliament's Budget Session 2025

The government's third term is seeing work done at thrice the speed of previous administrations, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday, citing decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election.Addressing a joint session of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu said the government has placed special focus on the education of youth and is creating new employment opportunities for them.Before starting her address, Murmu paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also offered tributes to those who died at the Maha Kumbh."The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. Government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said."Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and above. The government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them," Murmu said.The president also noted that the government has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide new homes to three crore additional families.
