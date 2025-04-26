Watch: Pope Francis And His Term In Papacy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

Pope Francis, the first-ever Latin American pontiff, died on Monday, April 22. He was battling chronic lung disease and was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for 38 days starting February 14. He appeared at Easter against the doctor's orders.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio is known for his humility and humanitarian acts across the world. Pope Francis was elected to succeed the resigning Pope Benedict on March 13, 2013. He was the first to break multiple Catholic stereotypes and stigmas and was a revolutionary in doing so. Pope Francis was also the first to truly embrace the "who am I to judge?" mindset and fuse it into the Catholic mentality. He raised his voice and spoke out for justice and peace.

His term did not come without criticism, though. He was accused of straying too far from Christian tradition and bashed for questioning victims of abuse. Francis met this criticism not with confrontation but silence.  

Pope Francis will forever be remembered by the Catholic world, whether it be by the conservatives for his deviation from traditional Christianity or by progressives for embracing new norms in Catholicism.  

