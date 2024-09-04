Watch: PM Modi Tries His Hand On Dhol In Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tried his hands on a 'dhol' as he received a warm welcome upon arrival at Marina Bay in Singapore. The members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi on his arrival.

The Prime Minister arrived in the island nation for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. The trip comes ahead of the 60th anniversary of the two nations establishing ties and nearly a decade after they entered into a strategic partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi is likely to focus on advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development. During the Prime Minister's visit, India and Singapore are set to exchange a plethora of agreements, including a crucial one on creating a semiconductor ecosystem.