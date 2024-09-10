WATCH: Pandupol Hanuman Temple in Sariska Tiger Reserve Has Sleeping Statue Of Hanumanji

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Alwar (Rajasthan): Pandupol Hanuman Temple located in the Sariska Tiger Reserve near Alwar is a world-famous tourist destination. However, it is open to the general public only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It is believed that the place where the sleeping statue of Hanumanji is located in the temple, Bajrangbali had destroyed the pride of Bhima.

The temple is located 55 km away from the Alwar city and has a sleeping statue of Lord Hanuman which was established here by the Pandavas. The locals believe that worshipping at this temple helps fulfil all the wishes of the devotees. The place where this statue of Hanumanji is present is the same place where Hanumanji lay down in the form of an old monkey to confront Bhima and break his pride. 

Every year a fair is organised at the Pandupol temple on the Ashtami day of Bhado Shulk Paksha. Mahant Babulal Sharma, a worker at the temple said that the annual fair will begin on September 10 this year. 

Ahead of the commencement of the fair, devotees have been flocking to the temple in huge numbers. "Visitors are traveling to the temple from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," Sharma added.

