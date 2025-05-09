Watch | Operation Sindoor MoD MEA Briefing Day 3

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is addressing the media in a joint briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence on Friday. He was accompanied by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Armed forces.He had said that escalation started from that side (Pakistan) with the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Pakistan only can decide if it wants to de-escalate tensions with India as New Delhi responded to the "original escalation" triggered through the barbaric Pahalgam terror strike, Misri said on Thursday as tensions between the two sides soared.The foreign secretary also cautioned Pakistan against using fabricated allegations of attack on the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as a pretext for targeting Indian infrastructure of a similar nature, and said Islamabad will be responsible for the "consequences"."Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh yesterday said that the Indian response is measured. We are responding to the original escalation. Only the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," Misri had earlier said at a special media briefing.

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is addressing the media in a joint briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence on Friday. He was accompanied by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Armed forces.He had said that escalation started from that side (Pakistan) with the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Pakistan only can decide if it wants to de-escalate tensions with India as New Delhi responded to the "original escalation" triggered through the barbaric Pahalgam terror strike, Misri said on Thursday as tensions between the two sides soared.The foreign secretary also cautioned Pakistan against using fabricated allegations of attack on the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir as a pretext for targeting Indian infrastructure of a similar nature, and said Islamabad will be responsible for the "consequences"."Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh yesterday said that the Indian response is measured. We are responding to the original escalation. Only the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," Misri had earlier said at a special media briefing.