Watch | Natural Beauty Of Adanadi Village

Natural Beauty Of Adanadi Village

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025

Amravati: Surrounded by Satpura mountains on one side and a gorge on the other, Adanadi village in the Amravati village of Maharashtra has 150 houses. There are lush green trees everywhere in the village and it stands out for its natural beauty.  

The Sapan river which flows through the village has been flooded due to Monsoon. When the river is flooded, the village loses contact with the state and country, but those who admire nature find a way to reach this picturesque place.

A villager Santosh Dhurve said, "My village is more pretty than Chikhaldara, which is a known tourist place." Around 500 to 600 people reside in the village and the villagers go outside the Melghat region to earn a living. There is a waterfall near the village and people enjoy coming there. 

