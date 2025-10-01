WATCH | Mysuru Palace Shines With Over 96,000 Bulbs As Dasara Festivities Begin

Mysuru: Mysuru has come alive with dazzling illuminations for the world-famous Dasara, drawing seas of visitors each evening. While the grand 'Jamboo Savari' remains the prime attraction, the glittering palace and city lights have added unmatched charm this year. A total of 135 km of roads and 188 circles have been decorated with colourful lights, along with replicas placed on key routes.

The Mysuru Palace, glowing in golden hues, remains the centrepiece. For its illumination, 96.700 specially made incandescent bulbs with an old-style skull shape have been installed. Supplied by a Delhi-based company, these 15-watt bulbs are crafted to order with golden filaments that create the Palace's signature glow.

The palace illumination costs around Rs 15-20 lakh for ten days of Dasara, compared to Rs 10-12 lakh spent monthly on regular lighting. Each year, 15,000-20,000 old bulbs worth up to Rs 10 lakh are replaced. Chief Engineer Shivakumar said, "The bulbs power three palace gates, temples, and compounds, controlled from three powerhouses. Special lighting is used for the 'Durbar Hall' and Kalyanamantapas."

In line with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive, this year's decorations also feature energy-saving LED bulbs and additional stands for added appeal. Drone shows with 3,000 drones and architect-designed circle lighting have further enhanced the festivities. Dasara lights will continue for 15 days after the celebrations.