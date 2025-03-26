Watch | Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme Pipeline Burst Wastes Thousands of Liters Of Water, Disrupts Traffic

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

Mussoorie: A pipeline burst in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Tuesday led to the wastage of thousands of liters of water, submerging the area and creating a dramatic scene resembling a waterfall. The incident occurred near Hotel Wild Flower on Mussoorie-Kempty Road, where a joint in the drinking water pipeline of the Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme opened. The high water pressure caused the pipeline to rupture, damaging part of the road and flooding the area.

The force of the water was so powerful that debris from the nearby hill was swept onto the main road, leading to a blockade and long traffic jams in both directions. Local authorities were quick to respond, with officials from the Jal Nigam arriving at the scene to halt the water flow.

Sanjeev Verma, Executive Engineer of Jal Nigam, confirmed that the water pipeline, which spans 17 kilometers under the Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme, is experiencing frequent issues with joint opening due to excessive water pressure. Verma assured that repairs were carried out on the damaged pipeline on the same day. However, he emphasised that such incidents are becoming increasingly common due to the aging infrastructure.

