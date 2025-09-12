Watch LIVE | Swearing-in Ceremony Of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be sworn in on Friday at a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office, officially marking Radhakrishnan’s assumption of the second-highest constitutional office in the country. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by senior leaders across party lines. Invitations have been extended to Leaders of the Opposition from both Houses of Parliament, as well as prominent members of the ruling NDA. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is also expected to attend the ceremony. In preparation for his new responsibility, Radhakrishnan formally resigned from the post of Maharashtra Governor on Thursday. Following his resignation, President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to take additional charge as the Governor of Maharashtra, an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed. Soon after taking the oath, Vice President Radhakrishnan has scheduled a meeting, according to sources, with all floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 p.m. The meeting was announced late on Thursday evening.

