Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025

The pilgrim town of Puri is all set for the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival today. Lakhs of devotees are likely to participate and witness the Rath Yatra. The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.During the festival, worshippers draw magnificent chariots carrying three deities: Lord Jagannath, his sibling Lord Balabhadra, and Sister Devi Subhadra. The trio of deities reside for a week at the Gundicha Temple, after which they make their way back to the Jagannath temple.Extensive security arrangements have been made in the state, where authorities have deployed around 10,000 security personnel for the annual Rath Yatra celebrations. Over 250 Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras have been installed in various places in the town for surveillance.The 10,000 security personnel deployed for the festival comprise the Odisha Police and eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

