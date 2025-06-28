Watch LIVE | Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 - Day 2

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

1 Min Read
Lakhs of devotees are in Odisha's Puri for Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra that commenced on Friday. During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra - to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple. The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. During the festival, worshippers draw magnificent chariots carrying three deities: Lord Jagannath, his sibling Lord Balabhadra, and Sister Devi Subhadra. The trio of deities reside for a week at the Gundicha Temple, after which they make their way back to the Jagannath Temple.

