Watch Live | Puri Jagannath Bahuda Yatra 2025

The holy town of Puri is brimming with devotion and anticipation as it prepares to witness as well as be a part of Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to their abode Srimandir, after a week-long stay at the Gundicha Temple.Bahuda Yatra, meaning 'return chariot festival', marks the ninth day of the Rath Yatra festival. The gigantic chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana of the three sibling deities will once again roll on Badadanda, this time from Gundicha temple (deities' Janma Bedi) towards the Jagannath temple (Ratna Bedi). Lakhs of devotees are expected to congregate for the divine procession, eager to pull the chariot ropes amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Hari Bol' echoing all around.

