Watch Live | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Katra, J-K

Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to flag off the Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar and lay the foundation/inaugurate projects. PM Modi on Thursday termed the upcoming inauguration of the train from Katra to Srinagar a “special day” for Jammu and Kashmir, saying the rail link will improve connectivity, boost spiritual tourism and create livelihood opportunities.Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.
