Watch Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs. 5400 Crore In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on 25th - 26th August. He is expected to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad, at around 6 PM on August 25. He will also address a public function. These projects cover sectors like Urban Development, Energy, Roads, and Railways, among others. In a major example of the success of Make in India, he is expected to flag off Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle, “e-VITARA”, to be exported to over 100 countries. Apart from this, he is also expected to inaugurate the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Plant - marking a landmark step towards India becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy. These are in addition to inaugurating power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), and flagging off multiple railway projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on 25th - 26th August. He is expected to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad, at around 6 PM on August 25. He will also address a public function. These projects cover sectors like Urban Development, Energy, Roads, and Railways, among others. In a major example of the success of Make in India, he is expected to flag off Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle, “e-VITARA”, to be exported to over 100 countries. Apart from this, he is also expected to inaugurate the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Plant - marking a landmark step towards India becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy. These are in addition to inaugurating power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), and flagging off multiple railway projects.