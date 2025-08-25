Watch Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs. 5400 Crore In Gujarat

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on 25th - 26th August. He is expected to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad, at around 6 PM on August 25. He will also address a public function. These projects cover sectors like Urban Development, Energy, Roads, and Railways, among others. In a major example of the success of Make in India, he is expected to flag off Suzuki’s first global battery electric vehicle, “e-VITARA”, to be exported to over 100 countries. Apart from this, he is also expected to inaugurate the localised production of hybrid battery electrodes at TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Plant - marking a landmark step towards India becoming Aatmanirbhar in the field of green energy. These are in addition to inaugurating power distribution projects in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and Gandhinagar under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), and flagging off multiple railway projects.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARENDRA MODI GUJARATPM MODIGUJARAT PROJECTSNARENDRA MODI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

PM Modi Launches Developmental Projects In Bihar's Gaya Ji

Watch LIVE | PM Modi Launches Developmental Projects In Bihar's Gaya Ji

August 22, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST
ECI

Election Commission of India Responds To 'Vote Chori' Allegations

August 17, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects In Delhi

August 17, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
Watch LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day

Watch LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day

August 15, 2025 at 7:01 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.