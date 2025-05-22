Watch Live | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Works In Bikaner, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Rajasthan for the first time after Operation Sindoor. He will dedicate to the nation rail, road and other projects worth Rs 26000 crore. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects from the Bikaner district. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 103 railway stations rebuilt under the Amrit Yojana across the country. In line with his commitment to continuously improve rail infrastructure in the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 redeveloped AMRUT stations at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories. Under the AMRUT Bharat Station Yojana, over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities. The Deshnok railway station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata temple, is inspired by temple architecture, arch and pillar theme.

