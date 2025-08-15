Watch LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Independence Day

The Nation is celebrating the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister unfurled the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Operation Sindoor’. After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister began his address to the nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy, and Air Force) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets & ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo.

The Nation is celebrating the 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister unfurled the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting ‘Operation Sindoor’. After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister began his address to the nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy, and Air Force) and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets & ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart. They will be forming the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo.