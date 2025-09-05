Watch LIVE | President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Teachers’ Award 2025

Teachers’ Day is being celebrated throughout the country today. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of educationist and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is set to confer the prestigious National Teacher Awards 2025, honouring 45 outstanding educators from across the country at the Vigyan Bhavan today. Selected through a rigorous three-stage process involving district, state, and national levels, the awardees represent 27 states and 7 union territories. These teachers have been recognised for their exceptional dedication, innovation, and significant contribution to improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of their students.

