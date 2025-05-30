Watch Live: PM Modi Speaks On NDA Achievements, Operation Sindoor In Poll Bound Bihar

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST

Updated : May 30, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
Patna: In his latest visit to poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar including the Stage-II expansion of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project valued at Rs 29,930 crore. After the public meeting, Modi is likely to meet the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Bihar today. The visit will also see the launch of key road infrastructure projects such as four-laning and six-laning of major highways and a new Ganga bridge, alongside the dedication of a third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj to enhance regional connectivity.
Last Updated : May 30, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODI BIHAR SPEECHBIHAR POLLSMODI NITISH KUMARBJP BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025PM MODI IN BIHAR KARAKAT SPEECH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Alipurduar

Watch Live: In Bengal, PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt, Says State's Potential Stifled By TMC's 'Misgovernance'

May 29, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Watch Live | PM Modi Speaking At Sikkim@50 Programme

Watch Live | PM Modi Speaks At Sikkim's Statehood Celebrations

May 29, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST
PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Watch Live | PM Modi Launches 'Gujarat Urban Development Year 2025' At Gandhinagar

May 27, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST
PM Modi in Gujarat's Vadodara today.

Watch Live: PM Modi Addresses Rally In Gujarat's Dahod

May 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.