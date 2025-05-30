Watch Live: PM Modi Speaks On NDA Achievements, Operation Sindoor In Poll Bound Bihar

Patna: In his latest visit to poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar including the Stage-II expansion of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project valued at Rs 29,930 crore. After the public meeting, Modi is likely to meet the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Bihar today. The visit will also see the launch of key road infrastructure projects such as four-laning and six-laning of major highways and a new Ganga bridge, alongside the dedication of a third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj to enhance regional connectivity.

