Watch Live | PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Works In Motihari, Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached the venue of his function in Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district in an open vehicle. The vehicle was painted in saffron, a colour that has become emblematic of the BJP, and bedecked with flowers, and crowds erupted in chants of "Modi! Modi!" as the PM reached the venue, waving at the people and greeting them with folded hands. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects across rail, road, IT, fisheries, and rural development sectors. He will flag off four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Patna, Motihari, Darbhanga, and Malda Town to major northern cities, including Delhi and Lucknow.

