Watch LIVE | PM Modi Launches Developmental Projects In Bihar's Gaya Ji

Published : August 22, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects aimed at boosting connectivity, infrastructure, railways, power, health, and urban development. PM Modi will begin his visit with a major event in Gaya, Bihar, where he will launch and lay the foundation for projects amounting to approximately Rs 13,000 crore. The Prime Minister will flag off two key trains, the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, aiming to enhance railway connectivity, ease passenger travel, and promote religious tourism in the region. He will also hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and PMAY-Urban, furthering the government’s commitment to affordable housing for all.
