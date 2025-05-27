Watch Live | PM Modi Launches 'Gujarat Urban Development Year 2025' At Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a slew of development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore during a special ceremony at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.PM Modi will also launch Urban Development Year 2025, marking 20 years of the state’s structured and sustainable urban transformation. The event is expected to draw wide attention as it outlines the next phase of Gujarat’s urban strategy, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a leader in urban planning, clean energy, and infrastructure innovation. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering, which will include top state officials, urban planners, and stakeholders from across sectors.  The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several critical projects related to urban development, healthcare, and water supply. The State Clean Air Programme, which aims to tackle air pollution through a multi-sectoral approach, will also be launched during the event, reflecting Gujarat’s commitment to sustainable and clean urban living. 
