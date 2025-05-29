Watch Live: In Bengal, PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt, Says State's Potential Stifled By TMC's 'Misgovernance'

Alipurduar: Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the state's potential has been "stifled" by TMC's "misgovernance".The PM was addressing the public during a BJP rally in the state where he laid the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar. The Prime Minister is on a multi-state visit today and tomorrow, during which he is scheduled to travel to West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He had to visit Sikkim as well but due to inclement weather, the visit was cancelled. “As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, Bengal’s participation is both expected and essential”, emphasised Modi, highlighting the Central government's continuous efforts to accelerate infrastructure, innovation, and investment in the region. “Bengal’s development as a foundational pillar of India’s future”, said Modi, remarking that today marks the addition of another strong milestone in that journey.

Alipurduar: Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the state's potential has been "stifled" by TMC's "misgovernance".The PM was addressing the public during a BJP rally in the state where he laid the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar. The Prime Minister is on a multi-state visit today and tomorrow, during which he is scheduled to travel to West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He had to visit Sikkim as well but due to inclement weather, the visit was cancelled. “As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, Bengal’s participation is both expected and essential”, emphasised Modi, highlighting the Central government's continuous efforts to accelerate infrastructure, innovation, and investment in the region. “Bengal’s development as a foundational pillar of India’s future”, said Modi, remarking that today marks the addition of another strong milestone in that journey.