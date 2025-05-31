Watch Live: PM Modi Address Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan In Bhopal

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 860 crore in Madhya Pradesh today. He participated in the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan, commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of the revered queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and addressed a public gathering of two lakh women in Bhopal's Jamboree ground. The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro and the newly developed airports in Datia and Satna, among other key infrastructure projects. The event is dedicated to Operation Sindoor and the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. From the BJP party office to the event venue, over 1,000 cutouts of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav are displayed.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODI BHOPALLOKMATA DEVI AHILYABAI MAHILABJP MADHYA PRADESHMODI LAUCHES MP PROJECTSMODI SPEAKS ON WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Modi

Watch Live: PM Modi Speaks On NDA Achievements, Operation Sindoor In Poll Bound Bihar

May 30, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Alipurduar

Watch Live: In Bengal, PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt, Says State's Potential Stifled By TMC's 'Misgovernance'

May 29, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Watch Live | PM Modi Speaking At Sikkim@50 Programme

Watch Live | PM Modi Speaks At Sikkim's Statehood Celebrations

May 29, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST
PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Watch Live | PM Modi Launches 'Gujarat Urban Development Year 2025' At Gandhinagar

May 27, 2025 at 11:43 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.