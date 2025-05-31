Watch Live: PM Modi Address Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan In Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 860 crore in Madhya Pradesh today. He participated in the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan, commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of the revered queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and addressed a public gathering of two lakh women in Bhopal's Jamboree ground. The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro and the newly developed airports in Datia and Satna, among other key infrastructure projects. The event is dedicated to Operation Sindoor and the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. From the BJP party office to the event venue, over 1,000 cutouts of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav are displayed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 860 crore in Madhya Pradesh today. He participated in the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan, commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of the revered queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and addressed a public gathering of two lakh women in Bhopal's Jamboree ground. The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the Super Priority Corridor of the Indore Metro and the newly developed airports in Datia and Satna, among other key infrastructure projects. The event is dedicated to Operation Sindoor and the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. From the BJP party office to the event venue, over 1,000 cutouts of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav are displayed.