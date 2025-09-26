Watch LIVE | Indian Air Force Bids Farewell To MiG 21

After serving for six decades, the iconic MiG-21 is going to retire on Friday. The MiG-21 was India’s best combat fighter jet. In fact, at present, more than 2500 fighter pilots in India are qualified to fly this aircraft. This event will feature a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, will attend the event. The decommissioning on Friday marks the end of an era for India’s air power history. It is worth mentioning that MiG-21 was first inducted at Chandigarh, and its retirement is taking place in Chandigarh itself. The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron nicknamed “Panthers”, will be given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force station. On Friday, Air Chief Marshal Singh, will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’.