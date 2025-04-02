Watch | Lion Wanders Into Home In Gujarat's Amreli, Spends Time In Kitchen

Amreli: A lion entered a house in Kovaya village of Rajula taluka, Amreli district, leaving the residents in shock. The incident, which took place on Tuesday night, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

According to locals, the lion wandered into the residential area from the nearby forest and entered the home of Hamirbhai Lakhanotra. When they found the lion in their kitchen, the family was taken aback. They were terrified at first, but they quickly found the strength to act patiently. The lion, apparently unconcerned, climbed up on one of the kitchen's walls and lay there for a while.

As the news spread, neighbours gathered to assist the family. They came up with a safe strategy to lead the lion back outside without causing panic. Eventually, the lion exited the house through the same route it had entered and returned to the forest.

This incident highlights the growing number of human-wildlife conflicts in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, where lions from the Gir forest often wander into communities. No one was harmed in this encounter, and the lion left peacefully.