Watch: Iran's Carpet Industry Unravelling Under Sanctions

For generations, Iranian carpets have been treasured worldwide as a symbol of art, culture, and luxury. But this time-honoured industry is now under threat. The handmade rugs are no longer selling as fast as they once did, as sanctions weigh on an already troubled economy and buyers' tastes change.

Economic hardships mean that fewer people can afford these high-value items, and the logistical challenges of exporting them have become a major hurdle.

As the global landscape shifts, so do buyer habits. Once a top destination for carpet enthusiasts, markets in Tehran are seeing a decline in sales. Hamed Nabizadeh, a carpet trader and exporter, explains that the global economic situation is making it difficult for even wealthy customers to buy a carpet.

"The global economy is in a chaotic situation, meaning that it is even difficult for someone living in a European country to buy a silk carpet priced at $30,000 to $40,000. The transportation [shipping] of the carpet is also quite challenging for tourists," Nabizadeh told AFP.

Adding to the pressure, Iran is now facing stiff competition from international rivals. Cheaper imports from countries like Turkey and China are flooding the market, eating into the domestic sales that once sustained the industry.

"Iran is importing carpets from other countries. We are losing part of our domestic sales volume in the Iranian market due to these imports," he said.

Despite the challenges, some believe that adapting to modern tastes could be the key to survival. By creating contemporary designs that appeal to a new generation of buyers, the industry could weave its way back to prosperity.

"We should pay attention to the current trends in decoration, meaning that we should produce carpets based on those current trends and not be too prejudiced that the carpet must have the same old shapes," Nabizadeh said.

For Iran's historic carpet industry, adapting to the modern world is no longer an option—it's the only way to ensure its legacy endures. As this ancient tradition confronts modern challenges, the weavers of Iran are hoping to thread a new future for their craft. (With AFP inputs)