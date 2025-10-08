WATCH | Injured Jaguar Rescued In The Waters Of Rio Negro In Brazil

A wounded jaguar, supposedly injured by gunfire, was rescued by the Military Police and members of SEPET — the Animal Protection Secretariat for the Amazonas, in the waters of Rio Negro, Brazil. The video shows the injured big cat struggling to swim in the river before being approached by rescuers. The jaguar, appearing exhausted and in visible pain, clings to the side of a boat as officers carefully lift it from the water. The animal is seen holding on tightly, while rescuers attempt to calm and secure it for safe transport. After being pulled from the river, the jaguar was placed in a cage for immediate medical attention. Authorities believe the animal sustained gunshot wounds and are investigating the incident. (with AFP inputs)