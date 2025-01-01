Watch | Hyderabad's Biryani Craze: Half-Kilometer Queues Ring In The New Year 2025

Hyderabad's love for biryani reached a fever pitch this New Year as thousands flocked to popular biryani outlets to savour the city's iconic delicacy. The festive mood saw extraordinary demand, with queues outside some eateries stretching up to half a kilometre, creating a frenzy that showcased the dish's unmatched popularity.

New Year celebrations in the city were marked by gatherings of families and friends, but for many, the festivities were incomplete without a plate of Hyderabad's legendary dum biryani. The insatiable appetite for the dish overwhelmed several biryani outlets, with long lines and extended waiting times becoming the norm.

Adding to the crowd were food delivery executives, hosting to meet the surge in online orders. The overwhelming demand left some delivery agents and customers waiting for hours. Yet, the delays and chaos did little to dampen the spirits of biryani enthusiasts.

Hyderabad's biryani, a culinary symbol of the city, once again proved its unmatched appeal. Despite the logistical challenges, the sight of eager patrons braving long queues highlighted the dish's integral role in the city's celebrations, reaffirming its status as a beloved tradition for Hyderabadis during special occasions.