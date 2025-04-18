Watch | Gurugram Police Reach Spot Within 6 Minutes, Save Life Of A Girl Attempting To Die By Suicide

Published : April 18, 2025

Gurugram: Haryana's Gurugram Police saved the life of a 23-year-old girl by swiftly responding to a distress call on Thursday. Gurugram Police said that an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team of three policemen reached the spot in Alipur village within six minutes of receiving a distress call.

According to police, the girl's father had made a call to the police after she had allegedly locked herself up in a room and was attempting to die by suicide. The three police men, head constable Sanjay, constable Dinesh, and Special Police Officer (SPO) Sundar Lal, broke down the door to rescue the girl. Following the rescue, women police officers were sent to counsel the girl and calm her.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora announced a reward for the policemen who saved the woman's life. Sandeep, Gurugram Police spokesperson, said that each of them will get a certificate and a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for their prompt response to the distress call.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

