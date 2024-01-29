Loading...

WATCH: Google Maps guides SUV to elevated stone steps in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

Gudalur (Tamil Nadu) : A video of a car stuck on stairs in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur has surfaced. An SUV driver headed to Karnataka relied on Google Maps for navigation but he ended up stuck on a flight of stone steps in an elevated residential locality in Gudalur. The incident took place when the man driving from Gudalur with his friends after spending the weekend at Gudalur and it happened on his way back to Karnataka. Gudalur, situated at a tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, is a popular holiday spot, often visited by tourists heading to Ooty.

Following Google Maps' directions, the friends were led through the Police Quarters, which the navigation maps application claimed to be the "fastest route". This path, however, took them to a steep flight of stairs on a small hillock in a residential area. Unable to proceed, the man halted the vehicle on the stairs and sought assistance. The residents and police personnel came to their aid, helping the group to manoeuvre the SUV back to the main road so that they could head back to Karnataka.

