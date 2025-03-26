Watch | Five Cobra Snakes Found Hiding In Wood Logs In Kushinagar House, Rescued By 'Sarp Mitra'

Kushinagar: As many as five giant cobra snakes were discovered hiding in a pile of wood logs at a house in Gobari Uttar Tola, near Laxmiganj market area in Kushinagar. The incident occurred at the residence of Sita Ram Kushwaha, where the family first spotted a single cobra. However, when efforts were made to capture it, four more cobras emerged from the pile of wood and cow dung cakes.

The house owner immediately contacted local authorities and called 'Sarp Mitra' (snake catcher) Shatrughan for assistance. The police were also notified, and a team, led by the local police station in charge, Anand Gupta, arrived to secure the area.

Shatrughan, who has been rescuing snakes for over 15 years, explained that all five cobras were adult snakes. He said that snakes are crucial for the environment, as they primarily feed on rats. Such creatures are often found in areas with wood piles and huts, where they search for food.

The snakes were safely captured and relocated. The Kushwaha family said that snakes have been a recurring issue at their residence for the past four years.