WATCH | Elephant Herd's Stroll Through Baloda Bazar Forests

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Baloda Bazar: A herd of around 27 to 28 elephants has been roaming the forests of Baloda Bazar district for several years. Wildlife enthusiasts and villagers say the elephants mostly stay around the dense forests near the Barnawapara Sanctuary, but have recently been spotted moving towards the Kothari and Sonakhan forest ranges.

To ensure safety, the Forest Department has stepped up surveillance using high-tech camera traps, GPS tracking, and mobile patrolling. District Forest Officer (DFO) Ganveer Dhammasheel said the aim is to allow elephants to move freely while preventing harm to villagers and crops. "Elephants love the forests here and have been living in Baloda Bazar for many years. Our goal is to ensure their safe movement and protect people and their livelihoods," he said.

Special teams and mobile patrols have been deployed to track the herd's movement. Temporary barriers and new routes are being built along elephant paths to reduce human-elephant conflict. Recently, a herd was seen bathing in a pond and roaming through the dense forest, captured by the department's cameras.

Villagers have been advised to stay alert and avoid venturing out at night. They are being regularly informed through WhatsApp groups and local meetings. "We need to make sure both elephants and people remain safe," Dhammasheel said. The forest department is also working on long-term plans, including safe elephant corridors, crop protection measures, and awareness campaigns to promote peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BALODA BAZARBARNAWAPARA SANCTUARYGPS TRACKING OF ELEPHANTSDIVISIONAL FOREST OFFICERELEPHANT HERD IN BALODA BAZAR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.