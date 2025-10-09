WATCH | Elephant Herd's Stroll Through Baloda Bazar Forests

Baloda Bazar: A herd of around 27 to 28 elephants has been roaming the forests of Baloda Bazar district for several years. Wildlife enthusiasts and villagers say the elephants mostly stay around the dense forests near the Barnawapara Sanctuary, but have recently been spotted moving towards the Kothari and Sonakhan forest ranges.

To ensure safety, the Forest Department has stepped up surveillance using high-tech camera traps, GPS tracking, and mobile patrolling. District Forest Officer (DFO) Ganveer Dhammasheel said the aim is to allow elephants to move freely while preventing harm to villagers and crops. "Elephants love the forests here and have been living in Baloda Bazar for many years. Our goal is to ensure their safe movement and protect people and their livelihoods," he said.

Special teams and mobile patrols have been deployed to track the herd's movement. Temporary barriers and new routes are being built along elephant paths to reduce human-elephant conflict. Recently, a herd was seen bathing in a pond and roaming through the dense forest, captured by the department's cameras.

Villagers have been advised to stay alert and avoid venturing out at night. They are being regularly informed through WhatsApp groups and local meetings. "We need to make sure both elephants and people remain safe," Dhammasheel said. The forest department is also working on long-term plans, including safe elephant corridors, crop protection measures, and awareness campaigns to promote peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.