WATCH: Elephant Feast at Vadakkunnathan Temple in Kerala's Thrissur; Thousands Attend Despite Heavy Rains

Thrissur (Kerala) : On the first day of the Malayalam month of Karkidaka, despite heavy rains, thousands of people gathered to witness the 'Anayoottu' (Elephants' Feast) at Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur. Sixty-five elephants, including females, from different parts of the state participated in the feast. As it was a school holiday, many children accompanied by their parents came to see the event. The ceremonies began with the Ashtadravya Mahaganapati Homam at 5 am, led by Temple Tantri Puliannoor Shankaranarayanan Namboothiri. Kuttiyana Guruvayur Lakshmi Temple Melshanthi Cherumuk Sreeraj Narayanan initiated the procession by giving the first food ball.

The Ashtadravya, the food for the elephants at the feast, was prepared by 60 people using 12,008 coconuts, 2,000 kg of jaggery, 2,000 kg of rice flakes, 500 kg of puffed rice, 60 kg of sesame, 50 kg of honey, Ganapati Naranga (Wild lemon), sugarcane, and other ingredients. The elephants were fed 500 kg of rice balls, jaggery, turmeric powder, eight kinds of fruits such as pineapple, cucumber, watermelon, and special medicine for digestion. Only elephants examined by veterinary doctors and the forest department participated in the event. Revenue Minister K Rajan, MLA P Balachandran, BJP State Secretary AN Nagesh, and others were also present on the occasion.